This morning the draw for the play-offs for the round of 16 of the 2023/24 Europa League took place. The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and the teams qualified for this round already know who their rival will be for being in the round of 16 of the second European competition.
Qualifiers for the round of 16 of the Europa League
Feyenoord vs AS Roma
AC Milan vs Stade Rennais
Lens vs Freiburg
Young Boys vs Sporting Lisbon
Benfica vs Toulouse
Sporting Braga vs Qarabag
Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague
Sakthar Donetsk vs Olympique Marseille
Which teams are qualified for the access play-offs for the round of 16 of the Europa League 2023?
This round prior to the round of 16 of the Europa League is contested by 16 teams in a round-trip knockout format, and is played by the second-placed teams from each of the eight groups of the Europa League, and the third-placed teams from the group the Champions.
Pot 1 (Europa League group runners-up): Sporting de Portugal, Toulouse, Stade Rennais, Rome, Qarabag, Freiburg, Olympique de Marseille and Sparta Prague
Pot 2 (third in the Champions League group): Galatasaray, Lens, Sporting de Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, Milan, Young Boys and Shakthar Donetsk
When will the qualifying round prior to the round of 16 of the Europa League be played?
The first legs of this tie will be played on February 15, 2024 in the field of the team that falls from the Champions League, and the second leg on February 22, in the field of the team that finished second in the group in the Europa League.
When will the draw for the Europa League round of 16 be?
The draw for the Europa League round of 16 will be held on Friday, February 23.
