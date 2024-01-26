The 2023/24 Copa del Rey is coming to an end. The quarterfinal phase has just ended and we already know the teams classified for the semifinals and who will seek to sneak into the grand final on April 6, which will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.
This morning the draw for the semi-finals took place in the Luis Aragonés room at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas.
Teams qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey semi-finals
Of the 125 teams that began the tournament in the month of October, round by round they have fallen until only the four semifinalists remain. One of these teams will be the new champion of the 2023/24 Copa del Rey, succeeding Real Madrid in the list of winners.
– Real society
– Mallorca
– Athletic Club
– Atlético de Madrid
How does the draw work?
In this round, and since all the teams are from the First Division, the draw will be pure and there will be no type of condition, so all teams can face each other.
First the two local teams are drawn, and then the rivals of both teams.
Pairing of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey 2023/24
RCD Mallorca vs Real Sociedad
Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club
When are the Copa del Rey semi-finals played?
The semi-final round is the only one in the tournament that is played over two legs. The first leg matches are scheduled to be played on February 7 and the second leg on the 28th of the same month.
The order to determine which team will act as home team in the first leg and which team will do so in the second leg will depend on the order in which each ball is drawn in the draw. Mallorca and Atlético de Madrid will be the home teams in the first leg, while Real Sociedad and Athletic Club will be the home teams in the second leg.
Let us remember that the rule of double value for goals scored away from home in the event of a tie is no longer in force.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Copa #del #Rey #semifinals #turned #draw #Basque #derby
Leave a Reply