First the two local teams are drawn, and then the rivals of both teams.

James Rodríguez: the reason that would take him to Spain in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar

See also James Rodríguez: the reason that would take him to Spain in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar

📺 Remember that you can also follow him on https://t.co/urysFaHmpU and on youtube: https://t.co/HbKCnD28UM #LaCopaMola 🏆 https://t.co/USUhPXjZCm

In a few moments we will know the double semi-final duels.

The order to determine which team will act as home team in the first leg and which team will do so in the second leg will depend on the order in which each ball is drawn in the draw. Mallorca and Atlético de Madrid will be the home teams in the first leg, while Real Sociedad and Athletic Club will be the home teams in the second leg.

Let us remember that the rule of double value for goals scored away from home in the event of a tie is no longer in force.