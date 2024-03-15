This afternoon the draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League. The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and the 8 teams that managed to get through the round of 16 already know who will be their next rival in the tournament. In addition to the quarterfinals, the semifinals have also been drawn. In addition to the quarterfinals, the semifinals have also been drawn.
Which teams managed to qualify for the quarterfinals?
In total, there are 8 teams that qualified for the quarterfinals after overcoming the two-legged round of 16 tie. Thus, the 8 teams that we will see in this round of the Conference League are: Aston Villa, Fiorentina, Lille, Olympiacos, PAOK Thessaloniki, Club Brugge, Viktoria Plzen and Fenerbahçe.
2023/24 Conference League Quarterfinal Pairings
– 1: Club Brugge vs PAOK
– 2: Olympiacos vs Fenerbahçe
– 3: Aston Villa vs Lille
– 4: Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina
How does the quarterfinal draw work?
In this round of the competition the draw is already pure and does not have any type of conditioning. Therefore, teams from the same country or who previously met in the group stage can face each other.
When are the 2023/24 Conference League quarterfinals played?
The quarter-final tie will be played over two legs. The four first legs will be played in the same week, on April 11.
The return matches will be played the following week, on Thursday, April 18.
Semifinal pairings
– Semifinal 1: Winner 3 vs Winner 2
– Semifinal 2: Winner 4 vs Winner 1
When will the Conference League semifinals be played?
The semi-finals will also be played over two legs. The first leg will be played on May 2, while the return matches will be a week later, on May 9.
When and where will the end of the 2023/24 Europa League be played?
The final of this edition of the Conference League will be played on Wednesday, May 29 at the Agia Sofia stadium in Athens, Greece, and we will know which team will succeed West Ham in the history of champions.
The order of the finalists will be Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 2.
