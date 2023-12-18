This morning the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 took place. The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and the 16 teams that managed to get through the group stage already know their next rival in the tournament.
Which teams managed to qualify for the round of 16?
In total there are 16 teams that qualify for the round of 16: the first two classified from each of the eight groups of the previous phase.
Bomo 1 (Seeded): Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and FC Barcelona
Drum 2: Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, PSG, Leipzig and Porto
How does the round of 16 draw work?
In this round of the competition the draw is not yet pure and has its conditions:
– Each seed will face a second group player, with the first leg being played on the field of the latter, and the second leg on the field of the group winners.
– Two seeded heads may not compete against each other, nor two teams that belong to the same federation, nor two teams that have already met in the previous group stage.
– Teams from the same country cannot play their qualifying matches on the same day, since they cannot coincide due to television rights.
Round of 16 pairings
Porto vs Arsenal
Napoli vs FC Barcelona
PSG vs. Real society
Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid
PSV vs Borussia Dortmund
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
Copenhagen vs Manchester City
Leipzig vs real Madrid
When are the round of 16 of the 2023/24 Champions League played?
The round of 16 tie will be played over two legs, and as usual, both the first leg and the second leg will be played over two weeks.
The first legs will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2024, and the second legs are scheduled for March 5, 6, 12 and 13.
