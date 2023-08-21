The Bundesliga 2023/24 has started this weekend and we already have the first classification of the German league. This first week we have not had too many surprises, but there have been results that attract attention.
Starting with the defending champions, Harry Kane’s debut in the Bundesliga did not disappoint. Werder Bremen could not do anything against the German giants, who won 0-4 with a goal and an assist from the English striker. Even so, they are not first in the classification. Stuttgart received Bochum 1848 at the Mercedes Benz Arena and they showed no mercy. The locals signed a perfect game in which Guirassy, Mvumpa and Zagdaou combined to score 5 goals and come out of the first weekend of competition leaders.
Union Berlin also lived up to expectations, defeating Mainz 4-1 and taking provisional third place. Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen also won their first match and now have 3 points.
More news about the European leagues
The game of the day was played by FC Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach. Augsburg began the season at home and in 27 minutes they were already down 0-2, but the first half had only just begun and the match ended at halftime with a 3-3 draw. The locals turned the game around on minute 76, thus completing an epic comeback that looked like it would be worth the three points, but a stellar Tomas Cvancara ruined the party on minute 97, leaving the game of the day in a draw. 8 goals and one point for each team.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
stuttgart
|
3
|
2
|
Bayern Munich
|
3
|
3
|
union berlin
|
3
|
4
|
Wolfsburg
|
3
|
5
|
Bayern Leverkusen
|
3
|
6
|
Freiburg
|
3
|
7
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
3
|
8
|
Frankfurt Eintracht
|
3
|
9
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
1
|
10
|
Augsburg
|
1
|
eleven
|
RB Leipzig
|
0
|
12
|
Hoffenheim
|
0
|
13
|
Klon
|
0
|
14
|
Darmstadt 98
|
0
|
fifteen
|
Heidenheim
|
0
|
16
|
Mainz 05
|
0
|
17
|
Werder Bremen
|
0
|
18
|
bochum
|
0
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Bundesliga #classification #remains #day
Leave a Reply