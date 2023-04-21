Despite the important advances that the franchise of Legend of Zelda has achieved over the years in terms of graphical fidelity and scope, there’s something endlessly charming about previous titles from game boy.

whether it be Link’s Awakening or of Oracle of Seasons / Ages, the original handheld games in the series introduced unique plots and characters simply not seen elsewhere. They also looked great, despite the limited hardware.

Animators Channy and Kimberly clearly share the same affinity for arcade games. Zelda of game boyas demonstrated in a wonderful animation on YouTube depicting the next Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as if it were a game Game Boy Color.

The video begins with a beautiful animation of some of the main characters before showing what-if gameplay, including vehicles created with the new Fuse ability. To top it all off, the video ends with not only the cover of the game, but also a console Game Boy Color custom created. How we wish this was real!

Via: Nintendo Life