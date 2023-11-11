Taylor Swift was not immune to the rescheduling of her second concert in Argentina due to the rains and spoke out through social networks. For its part, the production company DR Entertainmentin charge of carrying out the ‘Lovers’ singer’s shows in Buenos Aires, announced that on Sunday, November 12, you will be able to hear the singer live.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions and prioritizing the safety of the public, the show scheduled for today in River Plate It is rescheduled for Sunday the 12th at the same time”says the statement issued by the production company. Likewise, they make it clear that “all tickets for Friday’s show will continue to be valid for Sunday’s show,” reads the company’s statement.

Company in charge of bringing Taylor Swift to Argentina explains when the artist will perform. Photo: Instagram

What did Taylor Swift say after her concert was rescheduled?

Taylor Swift He used his official Instagram account and spoke out after the rescheduling of his concert, due to heavy rains. The artist clarified that she prefers to safeguard the integrity of her fans.

“I love shows in the rain, but I will never put my fans, my fellow artists, or my team at risk. We have rescheduled tonight’s show in Buenos Aires because the weather has been really chaotic and it would be unsafe to try to perform the concert. The good news is that I will be in Argentina longer,” he reads in his statement.