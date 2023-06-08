exclusive interviewFrom the maximum security prison in Vught, Ridouan Taghi himself chose the new lawyer who will succeed Inez Weski for the time being. “He gave me a note with my name on it,” Michael Ruperti said in an exclusive interview with this site. Ruperti says he did not hesitate for a moment. But: ,,I now notice that I have to walk on eggshells.”
Raymond Boere and Chiel Timmermans
Latest update:
21:52
