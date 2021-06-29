Against all odds, the Swiss team eliminated France in a frenzied match that will go down in the history of the European Championship. The big favorite to take the title has already been eliminated, and together with Portugal, the Netherlands and another that will come out within the duel between England and Germany, they will have to watch the rest of the tournament from home.
The Swiss team forced France much of the game to attack in static, an offensive model that costs the French team horrors. The French are the best using direct play, but perhaps one of the shortcomings of this selection is that they are only capable of trailing using that strategy. France’s static attack leaves a lot to be desired. Spain also suffers a lot when it plays standing around the area, but in the last two games Luis Enrique’s team has started the circulation a few meters back, allowing both wingers and wingers to draw clearings with more room to run. Therein lies the incredible improvement of Spain.
Another aspect in which the Swiss team excels is in the air power embodied in the figure of Seferovic. Half of the goals that the Spanish team has received in this European Championship have been headed and Switzerland is surely aware of this weakness, as it has been accompanying us for many years.
Also noteworthy is the speed of attacks Swiss to space through figures like Embolo or Shaqiri. Two players who do have their day are going to sour the afternoon for the Spanish defenders.
A fundamental part that we have not analyzed is the morale of the Swiss after having eliminated in extremis the world champion and candidate to win the European Championship. They will have the skyrocketing morale and we already know that these aspects in football matter more than it may seem a priori.
It will not be an easy game for a Spanish team that is in a clear growth process. Three consecutive victories and Luis Enrique’s Spain will be the European champion. It is not that far.
