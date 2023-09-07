Last month, we received some shocking news for fans of Mario: Charles Martinetthe emblematic voice of our beloved plumber, would no longer be in charge of giving life to the character from Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, this news was accompanied by an even more exciting announcement from Nintendo: for the first time in the history of games of Mariothe title would have dialogues in Latin Spanish and several other languages.

It was revealed that most of this dialogue would be intended for the flowers, who act as guides in the enchanting Flower Kingdom and are scattered throughout the game’s levels. Today, finally, we have the privilege of hearing a preview of what these voices sound like in our own language. Just take a look… or rather listen to how these flowers speak in Latin Spanish, what do you think?

Author’s note:What a horrible thing! I like that games are more accessible, but I am very grateful to the lack of translations in videogames that prevailed in my time because thanks to this I greatly increased my vocabulary in English. I feel that somehow playing in a language that is not the original blocks this spirit to learn more and takes away the intention in many cases from the dialogues but… “well, everyone” “who am I to judge”. The tkm.