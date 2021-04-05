Science corroborates what was already suspected: stress negatively affects our hair. Researchers at Harvard University, in the United States, discovered in mice how stress hormones suppress hair growth through the regulation of hair follicle stem cells.

Hair follicles, the cavities in the skin where hair grows, alternate phases of growth and rest. Previous studies in rodents and humans indicated that stress can affect hair growth, but until now it was not known exactly how the two are related.

Now, the team led by Ya-Chieh Hsu shows how corticosterone (a hormone released during moments of tension, equivalent to cortisol in humans) regulates the activity of hair follicles. The results were published this week in the journal Nature.

“Although stress has been anecdotally associated with many tissue variations, including some hair problems, it was not clear whether it actually caused these damaging changes and, more importantly, the mechanisms underlying these changes remain poorly understood.” Hsu explains to the scientific news agency SINC.

The findings, in the future, could be used for the design of therapies. Photo Shutterstock.

“Last year we discovered that stress depletes melanocyte stem cells (the stem cells that give our hair its distinctive color) through changes in the nervous system, which is the basis for stress-induced graying of hair. ”, Adds the expert.

“In the new work we have identified a completely different mechanism by which stress affects the stem cells of the hair follicle, important for regulating the regeneration of these follicles and hair growth, ”he continues.

When corticosterone levels are high, the hair follicles remain in a prolonged resting phase and they do not regenerate. On the contrary, if this hormone is reduced, the stem cells of the hair follicle are activated and the growth of new hair occurs.

Stress impacts physical and mental health. Illustrative Shutterstock photo.

Far from its application in humans

According to the authors, corticosterone inhibits the activation of hair follicle stem cells by suppressing the production of a protein called GAS6, which has been shown to promote the proliferation of these stem cells in the absence of corticosterone.

Thus, the restoration of GAS6 expression could overcome the inhibition induced by stress and promote regeneration of growth hair related.

“These findings lay the groundwork for explore treatments against hair loss caused by chronic stress, “says Rui Yi, a researcher at Northwestern University (USA), in an accompanying article. However, Yi insists that several issues need to be addressed before the results can be translated to humans.

For example, corticosterone is the rodent equivalent of human cortisol, but it is not known whether cortisol produces effects identical to those seen in this work in humans. Furthermore, hair growth phases differ between mice and humans, which could influence the efficacy of approaches to reverse stress-induced hair follicle stem cell inhibition.

“Like any therapy, many additional validation steps and rigorous testing will have to be taken to assess both the safety as efficacy. Our discovery is just the first step, there is still more work to be done before it can be applied to humans, ”Hsu points out. “However, these discoveries provide an important molecular pathway that needs to be further explored,” he concludes.

By Verónica Fuentes for Sinc Agency