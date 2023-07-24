Scandalous! Spanish señors are brutal and rob you by puncturing your tires.

It’s vacation, so that means you can play the tourist again. We Dutch people are used to crossing towards the south of this continent. France and Spain are particularly popular. But if you go to the latter country, you have to watch out, because thieves now have very brutal methods to rob tourists.

What they do, at the many toll gates, they drive quite close to their predecessor. They then unobtrusively get out of their car and sneak up to your rear tire to puncture it. You drive unsuspectingly out of the toll gate and you find out a little later that you have a flat tire.

Mossos

Subsequently, you park the car on the emergency lane, where the tire pickers also stop to rob you of valuables.

In the video – released by the Mossos – below you can see how that is the case with a Dutch Porsche Cayenne. You see that the driver is busy paying tolls and therefore completely unaware that something is happening at the rear right.

Spanish senors

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) we don’t see what happens next. The Porsche driver will soon receive a message that the tire pressure at the rear right is not good. It is often recommended to stop the car as soon as possible and look for a parking space to change or repair the tire.

If you have to deal with this, always make sure you have a decent wooden baseball bat with you. Er, wait, correction, make sure you park the car in a busy area. Think of a gas station or a McDonald’s. So absolutely not along the emergency lane or a remote parking lot.

Through: Autorai.nl

