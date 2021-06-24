The Red It has participated in 27 first group phases throughout its history between World Cups, Euro Cups, Confederations Cup and Nations League of finished editions, which does not include the current one. He has finished in first place 13 times (48.15%), second in six (22.22%), third in six (22.22%) and fourth in two (7.41%).
Today we review those that finished in second place, as has happened for the seventh time in this European Championship, but they are not the six mentioned. There are five, since the second place in the first edition of the Nations League did not allow qualification due to the format of the competition.
In four of the five he fell just before the semifinals, while in the most recent one he had to settle for an elimination in the second round. We review them all on a trip to the past:
The victory of Spain and the classification to eighth, on all the covers
The bulky victory (0-5) of the Red against Slovakia to dispel doubts and access the next phase is the highlight on the front page.
Against whom could Spain play in the round of 16 of the Euro?
We see which teams can be opponents of La Roja based on their position and the best third parties.
How are the Barcelona players doing in the Eurocup and America’s Cup?
Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Lionel Messi, Agüero, Griezmann, Dembélé … the Catalans play it in competitions
Argentina qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América: possible dates and matches in the final phase
Argentina classified to the quarterfinals of the Copa América: possible dates and matches in the final phase
In the World Cup event where they played host, Spain drew (1-1) with Honduras, beat Yugoslavia (2-1) and lost (1-0) to Northern Ireland in the group stage, finishing second by behind the latter.
In the second group stage (which we do not include in the statistics), they were bottom-line when they lost (2-1) to West Germany and finished in a draw (0-0) against England.
In the event in Mexico, they started losing (0-1) to Brazil, but the victories against Northern Ireland (1-2) and Algeria (0-3) allowed them to reach the second round.
They beat Denmark (1-5) in that round, but would fall (1-1 and 4-5 on penalties) in the quarterfinals against Belgium.
In the United States he added two draws to start his career against South Korea (2-2) and Germany (1-1), culminating the group stage with a victory (1-3) against Bolivia.
They beat Switzerland (3-0) in the round of 16, but failed (1-2) with Italy in the quarterfinals.
In England they drew (1-1) against Bulgaria and France and then beat Romania (1-2) and finished in second place.
They could not advance to the quarterfinals when they succumbed (0-0 and 2-4 on penalties) against the host team.
In France they beat the Czech Republic (1-0) and Spain (3-0), finishing in second place after the defeat (2-1) against Croatia.
In the second round they fell (2-0) against Italy.
Leave a Reply