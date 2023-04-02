This weekend LaLiga has returned after the competition has been stopped due to the stoppage of selections on the occasion that the national teams begin to look for a place in the next Eurocup. Real Madrid returned to the league trade receiving a visit from Real Valladolid, one of the clubs that is risking its life in the league championship and is that they are close to the red lantern of the classification.
On the other hand, Real Madrid already has little hope of winning the league title after the defeat against FC Barcelona the previous day. Those trained by Ancelotti will focus on the Copa del Rey, and above all, on the Champions League, where they will face Chelsea.
The game was going to start with a Real Valladolid team that was going to be somewhat superior to the local team, they began with pressure from above that was having an effect, they even had clear chances to score, with a hit to the post by Roque Mesa among others. Those moments of the Valladolid team lasted 20 minutes, as Rodrygo managed to open the can. In the 29th minute Karim Benzema was going to score his first goal this afternoon after Vinicius assisted the Frenchman.
Three minutes later, and the same protagonists, Karim Benzema and Vinicius were going to make another great play to put the score at 3-0 after half an hour into the game. And again Benzema, before the break scored a hat trick as a Chilean semi after Rodrygo assisted the French striker. With this four to zero on the scoreboard we were going to reach the rest of the game.
After passing through the locker room, Real Madrid was going to continue in their line and 10 minutes from the start, through Rodrygo’s means, they were going to score a goal that in the end was not going to go up on the scoreboard due to a handball, well cancelled, from Vinicius to when controlling a ball prior to the goal. Even so, the fifth goal was not going to be long in coming and it would be through Asensio after an assist from Rodrygo.
The goal party at the Bernabéu was not going to stop there, Lucas Vázquez would score the sixth after an assist from Hazard in the last moments of the game. This is how the game would end, with a comfortable victory for Real Madrid over Valladolid by six goals to nil.
#social #networks #reacted #victory #Real #Madrid #Real #Valladolid
Leave a Reply