The afternoon for Vinicius Jr was not easy at all. Since the warm-up, the Brazilian began to receive insults and chants like him every time he plays away from home in LaLiga. Valencia was playing relegation and they knew that their game was about getting the Real Madrid star mad. Here we leave you everything that has happened with the best Tweets:
In the first place, an action that drives Vini out of his boxes. He is driving the ball and the Valencia central defender throws a ball that was inside the field on purpose.
Valencia fans made the monkey gesture from one of the Mestalla funds and Vini stopped the game and went for the fan pointing at him. The National Police took that madman off the field and Vini Jr. thought that he would continue playing or not.
This is how the confrontation was experienced from the front row. Racism cannot continue in LaLiga, the entire field ended up calling Vinicius a monkey, as confirmed by Ancelotti at the press conference.
This is the action of expulsion. Mamardashvili goes like a hyena for Vinicius, but he is not expelled. Hugo Duro repeatedly grabs him by the neck, but the VAR only shows De Burgos Bengoetxea Vinicius’s slap to get rid of him because he is drowning him.
In this video you can see how from the stands they call him cute and stupid when he is expelled. Regrettable.
After being expelled Vinicus gestures to the stands that he will go down to the second division. Marchena second coach of Valencia tries to jump onto the field for him and it looks like Lucas protects him.
After the game, this is the message that Vini sent on his Instagram social network. In Europe, what happens to her in Spain never happens to her.
