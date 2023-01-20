Yesterday the phase of the round of 16 of this edition of the Copa del Rey was closed, which means that today the Federation has carried out the draw for the crosses for the matches corresponding to the quarterfinals. final of the KO tournament. Which has left us some very interesting matches in this round. Social networks have quickly echoed the 0 pairings that have occurred in this draw and have taken little time to react to them.
There are high-level matches in these games in which there are only eight teams left fighting to be the one to lift the title of unofficial winner in the coming months. These quarterfinals will give us some games that will surely be interesting like that Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid or that FC Barcelona – Real Sociedad.
This is how social networks and the protagonists of the qualifiers have reacted:
As previously mentioned, these quarterfinals that will begin to be played next week have given us some matches that will surely give us a lot to talk about. This is how the crosses have been:
Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
Seville – Osasuna
FC Barcelona – Real Sociedad
Valencia – Athletic Bilbao
#social #networks #reacted #draw #quarterfinals #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply