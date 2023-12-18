With the group stage of the UEFA Champions League now over and knowing who will be the teams that will advance to the next round of the most prestigious club competition, the draw for the round of 16 was held today. There are 16 teams that are still alive and share the same desire, to reach the final and raise the UCL trophy to the heavens.
The draw has left us with great pairings that will not leave anyone indifferent and this is how social networks have reacted to this draw
One of the most competitive matches will be Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid, the colchoneros want to win their first European Cup once and for all and in front of them they will have the current runner-up of the tournament, the Nerazzurri team. It will be a duel between two heavyweights and one of the teams that will fight will be left out of the tournament in the second stay.
Another of the Spanish teams in the draw has been Real Sociedad, who lost out to Luis Enrique's team, Paris Saint Germain. The txuriurdines will have a tough rival in front of them but they will try to advance to the next round, these were the words of Aperribay, the president of Real Sociedad
Real Madrid has been paired with RB Leipzig while FC Barcelona, current champion of Spain, and which has not qualified for this round of the UEFA Champions League for several seasons, has fallen to Napoli, current champion of the Italian league.
The team that has come out the worst is Copenhagen, who has been paired against Manchester City, current champion of the UEFA Champions League and who remains one of the candidates to win this tournament
The other two teams in Germany, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have been paired with PSV and Lazio respectively. Finally, Arsenal and Porto will meet in the round of 16.
