The collaboration between Shakira and Bizarrap has been a milestone in the Spanish-speaking music scene. However, it is also true that overexposure has caused a response from the masses. Although we usually see a negative reaction, a songwriter decided to take this song, and transform it into something that could have appeared in the first Pokémon games.

Recently, the Spanish content creator, known as Elesky, shared a video where we can see her playing Shakira’s new song, but with a series of arrangements to sound similar to a battle theme that could well appear in pokemon crystal.

Shakira || BZRP Music Sessions #53 but played as if it were a Pokémon battle pic.twitter.com/qV8xyCeSe8 — Elesky 🦋 (@Elesky25) January 17, 2023

Since its publication, the video has had more than 45 thousand likes, and more than seven thousand reactions from the public. This may seem like something simple, but let’s remember that Toby Fox, who has worked with Game Freak in the composition of some songs for the eighth and ninth generations of the series, started in this same way.

Via: Elesky