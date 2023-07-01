This is how Shakira found out that Clara Chía was Gerard Piqué’s new partner

The separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué continues to give people something to talk about, even though it’s already been over a year since the two sides made the official announcement of their breakup.

Shakira was in the news again this Thursday, when her new musical work, ‘Copa vacía’, was released alongside her compatriot Manuel Turizo. In less than 24 hours, the new song already has almost eight million views.

And in it there are new hints towards Piqué, as had already happened in the songs released in the last year, after the divorce. “I’ve been thirsty for a while

I don’t know why about you

I’m left wanting more

wanting to drink

From an empty cup.”

The revelation of how Shakira found out about Piqué’s new partner

Shortly after the release of ‘Copa vacía’, the SER Catalunya channel revealed how Shakira found out that Clara Chía was Piqué’s new partner.

Although the separation began to take shape since March, according to this version, from the journalist Lorraine Vasquez, Only in August did the Colombian find out the identity of the person with whom her ex-partner was unfaithful.



“They separate in March, but they make it public in June. But only in August Shakira found out that she was Clara Chía ”says the version of SER.

How did Shakira find out? Clara Chía came to visit Piqué’s parents and a paparazzi noticed her and took a picture of her. That image came into the hands of the Colombian singer. It should be remembered that the house of the Barranquillera and that of her in-laws were very close to her.

Although Shakira knew Clara Chía by sight, who already worked at Kosmos, Piqué’s company, only until that moment, according to SER’s version, did she connect the dots to realize that she was the cause of the infidelity that ultimately led to their relationship of 12 years.

