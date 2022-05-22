At the foot of the field and with his entire clan of ‘warriors’. Thus we have seen Pilar Rubio supporting her husband during the celebrations for the French League title with PSG.

The entire family has wanted to be with Sergio Ramos, for whom, as the collaborator has underlined through this last message, the last year has not been easy at all.

“Congratulations, darling, for this title, for overcoming adversity with courage and work, without losing your smile and always with us. We love you, @sergioramos. Congratulations!” Pilar wrote, who has dazzled with a total look in rock style black.

The footballer, for his part, has posed very happily with his four children, Sergio Jr, Alejandro, Máximo Adriano and Marco. All dressed in the kit of the Parisian club.

In addition, the former Real Madrid player has also shown his satisfaction through social networks: “We ended up with the League title in our hands. Now it’s time to reset and come back next season for much more,” he posted.

Uncertain future

Last September the family had to make a big change in their life to move and start a new life in Paris.

Despite the fact that Pilar accepted the sacrifice involved, the collaborator has managed to combine her family life with her professional life. She, in fact, has not stopped working. Projects never cease to come up for her and now she will also be in charge of presenting the new reality show ‘Discovering Canary Islands’.

The footballer for his part has not had a great season. The injuries have not respected Camas, who has only played nine games as a starter. Just over a month ago, some media echoed PSG’s desire to transfer the player.

At 36 years old, he could still have a couple of seasons left. However, for now, his future is a great unknown.

Supported by his family, Sergio, who in addition to his sporting facet also has a career as a businessman, maintains a confident and smiling posture.