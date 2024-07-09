Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II positioned itself as one of the most important Xbox exclusives of the year. However, being a completely digital release and arriving on Game Pass on day one, many have wondered how well this title has fared in sales and active users. Well, We finally have an answer, and it seems that this is not the success that many expected..

Recently, Mat Piscatella, analyst at Circana, shared a series of important data on game sales during May, the month in which Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II hit the market. It is mentioned here that The long-awaited sequel debuted at #37 in terms of total dollar saleswhich puts it at #21 overall on Xbox Series X|S. Here’s what was said about it:

“I get a lot of questions about this… Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II ranked #37 overall for May 2024 in US full game dollar sales (physical + digital pubshare), while it ranked #21 on Xbox Series.”

During its launch, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II ranked #12 on Xbox in terms of monthly active users. This means that the sequel was behind titles like Fallout 76, which continues to enjoy a surge in popularity caused by the Amazon series, but also surpassed titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Apex Legends and Forza Horizon 5.

In the case of Europe, Chris Dring, editor of Gamesindustry.biz, He pointed out that The sequel failed to make it into the Top 100 on the sales charts in this continent, in what he described as a “brutal month” for game sales. It is clear that, despite being a great game, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II probably wasn’t a success.

Let’s remember that Xbox is not so interested in sales, but in generating subscribers for Game Pass, and At the moment it is unknown how many people paid a subscription just to enjoy Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIand it is likely that only Microsoft has this information. In related topics, you can check out our review of this title here. Likewise, many players have not yet finished this installment.

Author’s Note:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II It’s a great game, one of the best of the first half of the year. It’s unfortunate that this release isn’t the success that many expected. While its performance in the market isn’t all bad, it does make it clear that the direction Xbox is taking with its releases isn’t optimal.

Via: Mat Piscatella