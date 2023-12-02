The changes within Cruz Azul have already begun. The reality is that although his arrival was close to falling, in the end the machine’s board gave a vote of confidence to the figure of Iván Alonso, who arrived determined to impose a new regime within La Noria. The position of the sports director of the capital, already in office despite not yet being officially announced, is clear: any player who does not fit into the plans will leave, by hook or by crook.
One of them will be Sebastián Jurado. According to reports from TUDNthe goal will be one of the casualties for the next semester and his destiny could be in the ranks of Juárez.
Signed to be the generational replacement for Jesús Corona, in the many opportunities he had in his hands, Jurado was never able to give the width, even falling behind the eternal substitute Andrés Gudiño. Today, his time inside the machine has ended, as we have informed you in 90min, Alonso and the club want the signature of a star goalkeeper not born in Mexico and to close this signing, they must free up the place that will be left by Sebastián, who will sign with the Juárez team with the goal of saving his career as a professional.
Another player who will leave Cruz Azul is Iván Morales. Several directors of the machine looked for a way to end the Chilean’s time with the club without success, Alonso avoided wasting time and took part of the budget to terminate the ‘9’ contract. This shows what Iván’s position is and will be, who could be preparing more departures from the club.
