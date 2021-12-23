Sebastián Córdova is a new Tigres player. The 24-year-old midfielder left the Azulcrema institution after not counting for Santiago Solari. The UANL team beat Chivas de Guadalajara in their effort to hire the promising soccer player for the Mexican National Team. But specifically, how was Córdova signed by the felines?
According to the El Francotirador column in Diario Récord, there are a couple of versions of Córdova del Nido’s departure. People around the Mexican soccer player point out that he had to adapt to new positions on the pitch after the arrival of Álvaro Fidalgo, a reinforcement expressly requested by Santiago Solari. This prevented the 10 Americanista from showing off his skills in the best way possible.
The club’s version is that the player did not show the best attitude and that within the field of play he did not show the responsibility that number 10 should assume. In either version, the offer from Tigres de la UANL brought benefits to the Two parts. Córdova will meet again with Miguel Herrera and América obtained a good entrance of money after finalizing the sale.
In his first statements as a feline player, Sebastián Córdova considered that the Monterrey team is bigger than Chivas and that his fans are one of the best in all of Mexican football. The 24-year-old medium indicated that his commitment is to get a title with the UANL team next year.
#Sebastián #Córdova #left #America #Tigres
Leave a Reply