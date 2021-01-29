For Zofia in Wroclaw, classes start at 7.30 a.m., just like before Corona. Only now in front of the laptop at the desk at home instead of in high school. Presence is also checked online, says the 14-year-old.

Her 11-year-old sister Hanna goes to eight-grade elementary school and starts at 8 a.m. What is different from classroom teaching? It depends on the subject, says Zofia. “Maths works like it did before.” She lacks a personal encounter with her friends.

Is sport now canceled? No, Hanna interferes. The teacher suggests exercises or plays music for which everyone should think of dance gymnastics. Hanna can gain a lot of positive things from “homeschooling” via the Internet: sleep longer because she saves time on the way to school; longer breaks because teachers are allowed to cut online lessons from 45 to 30 minutes; and it’s not as loud as in the classroom.

Poland wants to stick to everyday school life as closely as possible, says Roksana Tolwinska, the responsible department head in the Ministry of Education in Warsaw. She does not want to cancel her Abitur or other final exams; the graduates should directly follow up with studies or vocational training.

In March 2020, when she was still the deputy head, her department began to prepare the switch to online lessons: with special budgets for the purchase of laptops and tablets that schools lend to students from socially disadvantaged families, training for teachers, the Creation of platforms and the development of special curricula and materials.

Grades one to three of the primary schools are classroom-based. “At that age it doesn’t work online.” And pupils in the final grades in grammar schools, secondary schools and vocational schools can request tuition if they have the feeling that they cannot adequately prepare for the final exam at home.

“For everyone else, lessons are via the Internet,” explains Tolwinska. “And of course, the presence is controlled. We have compulsory schooling. “

Berlin’s problems? Poland knows them too

Does it work? Poland doesn’t have that Problems that one hears in Berlin: slow internet, overloaded learning platforms, lack of technology among teachers and students, data protection, overloaded parents who have to step in, what affects their work?

Tolwinska laughs. “I also know the complaints. But our job is to make teaching possible. And not to find explanations for what doesn’t work and why. “

Regular reports list what works and where there is a problem. “Even with us, students stay behind or skip unnoticed.” In the countryside, the Internet is not as reliable as in large cities. In the villages fewer children have their own computers and parents who help them with technology. “But it is often the other way around: students know the technology better than the teachers.”

Individual responsibility for schools and districts

It is important to give the districts and individual schools their own responsibility, from compliance with the corona requirements in face-to-face classes for the lower grades and the teachers who give online lessons from the school, to attendance checks and technical equipment, to cooperation with private companies, says Tolwinska.

Teachers have a choice of several communication services. Zofia’s high school class in Breslau uses teams, Hanna’s primary school Zoom. “A lot of things that we would have thought unrealistic a year ago work today,” summarizes Tolwinska. She also refers to the teaching offers on state television programs, which began in Poland in March 2020.

Lessons on television: mined terrain

This is where the politically mined area begins. The state broadcasters are not considered neutral in Poland, but rather as an instrument of the national populist ruling party PiS. As far as one finds criticism of Tolwinska in Poland’s media, for example on the occasion of her Promotion to head of department in the fall, this affects less the practice of online teaching than the accusation of Proximity to PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. And the suspicion that she wants to adapt the curricula to the PiS ideology.

Zofia’s and Hanna’s parents are counting on a few mishaps when asked how Poland’s schools are doing in the corona crisis. But compared with France that the Abitur exams 2020 canceled and Germany, where regular classes are not offered in many places or comparative studies are canceled, they find everyday life in Poland not bad at all. “Our girls get school lessons. We don’t have to worry too much and can go about our work. ”