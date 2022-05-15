Guadalajara Jalisco.- The criminals take advantage of the technology at their disposal to deceive their victims with a phone number “disguised”.

Relying on portals that offer a service known as Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP), can alter the registry that appears in the cell phone caller ID.

Through these platforms, criminals cause any number they type to appear, among those those of banking institutions.

It was the case of “Víctor”, who on his cell phone He received a call with the number of a bank, with which you have a card.

They told him that they were looking to alert him to an alleged bank move not recognized made from another State and that they were going to block the account to freeze the money, but it was a scam.

To “protect” him from further unrecognized charges, “Victor” was required to generate a referral for a cardless withdrawal at an ATM; the more money included in that withdrawalmore money “protected”, they assured him.

Despite the fact that they sounded like personnel from any call center and were calm before his questions, to the extent that they asked him for data, “Víctor” was suspicious. He agreed to make a movement of 100 pesos.

“I made a (transfer) to them for 100 pesos, just to see what they did and yes, well, effectively, they withdraw that money, but they wanted me to do them for 9 thousand“, he commented.

Minutes later, he received a notification of the withdrawal of cash from a location in Chimalhuacán, State of Mexico. He did not report the incident, but alerted his family about the case.

In 2021, Jalisco had the worst year in terms of fraud, since 8 thousand 13 cases were reported, while from January to March of this year 2 thousand 58 complaints were registered.



