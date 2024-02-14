Dhe big interest rate turnaround was just two years ago, and the next one could have already happened. In spring 2022, with the start of the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine war, interest rates began to rise significantly for the first time in a long time. Suddenly the returns were no longer negative and you could earn some money again with bonds and fixed-term deposits. Four percent per year was suddenly possible again. But now interest rates are falling again. Savers should act now.

Dyrk Scherff Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The new turnaround began last fall with the federal bond. At the end of September, the paper with a term of ten years reached its highest level in more than ten years with a return of just under three percent per year and is now at just 2.3 percent. The conditions for fixed-term deposits did not initially respond to this. But they have also been getting worse since December. The best offers, which before Christmas yielded interest rates of up to 4.3 percent for two years, are now only at a maximum of 3.85 percent if you don't want to rely on brokers like weltsparen.de, who offer a little more (see graphic ). Well-known banks have also reduced interest rates, for example Crédit Agricole from 4.2 to 3.8 percent or ING from 3 to 2.25 percent.