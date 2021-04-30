Naruto is one of the longest series and continues in Boruto. This series has accumulated more than 600 episodes over the years. That is why there are several fan fictions, fan arts and alternate universes that his fandom has created for the rich universe of Masashi Kishimoto. One of the crucial points of the original saga is when Sasuke receives the mark of the curse of OrochimaruSo the question comes, what would have happened if he hadn’t gotten it and instead had the mark of karma?

Sasuke Uchiha He is one of the characters that has attracted the most attention of the fandom of Naruto for his personality, his leading role in the saga and for his level of power. So, it’s no surprise that a fan decided to make this fan art about him with this change. Now, this raises more questions about the world of Kishimoto like what are the real differences between one curse and another?

How would this affect the Naruto series?

Remember that Sasuke Uchiha He currently possesses the power of the sharingan and the rinnegan, but karma is something he has not experienced. In the first part of Naruto, he receives the mark of the curse from Orochimaru in order to achieve more power. This event will lead to his path of decadence and self-destruction where he will learn about his family’s dark past.

On reddit, there were fans of Naruto They began to discuss the changes in the scale of power that this would have. Among them, those who saw the curse of Orochimaru as a better way to develop your skills. Remarking that it is even superior to karma that works like a virus that gradually wears out its bearer.

Probably, this decision was to give more power to the body that would house Orochimaru in a future time that has not come (and possibly never will).

What do you think? Would you have liked to see this change in the series Naruto? Leave us your comments. If you want to know more about anime, video games and geek culture, we also recommend reading:



