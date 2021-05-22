Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Portugal coach Fernando Santos expressed his happiness at continuing to depend on the great star Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being over 36 years old, indicating that he is still able to brilliance, mastery and scoring goals, as well as his great ambition.

Portugal is seeking, 5 years after winning the last European Nations Cup, Euro 2016, to defend its title and is still a strong candidate to reach the final match in Euro 2020, which will be held from June 11 to July 11 next.

Santos continued his statements about the “Don”, and said: It is always difficult to know what will happen with Ronaldo, as he is a goal machine that does not rest or bored, takes care of himself well at all levels, as if it were a real hostility.

In response to a question about the Euro 2024 tournament, and the extent to which Ronaldo could participate in it, Santos said: I do not know, and it is difficult to predict from now whether or not he will participate in it. The matter depends on his person, the extent of his readiness and his motives, and many other factors that govern this. Command. He added: It is more likely that we will talk about the “World Cup 2022”, as it is the closest, and I think that Ronaldo will be present in it. This is for sure.

It is noteworthy that Ronaldo, the Italian Juventus player, is still top scorer of the “Calcio” one round before his end, and contributed to his team winning the Italian Cup, after defeating Atlatna 2-1, and he still represents a severe threat to the defenses of the competing teams, which is confirmed by his records and statistics , Which placed him among the most important forwards in Europe.