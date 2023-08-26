Samahara Lobaton It caused surprise after confirming, through a photograph published on his Instagram account, that he is on “outings” with Bryan Torres. Although the daughter of Melissa Klug has not yet made official her romance with the close friend of Jefferson Farfan, The 21-year-old influencer looks quite excited about the singer, who recently made a curious comment about her in conversation with a ‘Urraco’ from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. In the following note, we tell you how the heiress of the “Blanca de Chucuito” reacted when she found out what the new lover said about her.

What was the comment that Bryan Torres made about Samahara Lobatón?

The production of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ contacted Samahara Lobatón’s suitor, Bryan Torres, to ask him how his relationship with Melissa Klug’s daughter is going. Although the 31-year-old singer initially praised her influencer, he later made a curious comment about her.

“I love her very much, in a short time she seems to me a great person, a good mother, a great woman who just has to be polished,” was the particular comment of singer referring to the personality of lobaton.

On the other hand, Bryan Torres maintained that he advised Lobatón after his conflicts with the father of his youngest daughter, youna. “I have also made him see, you cannot speak like that, you cannot express yourself like that, you cannot manipulate. And I don’t like that you push it and the other person disrespect you either. She doesn’t like me, and she understands. May she be the last, the truth or else I will also be in that situation, ”she said.

How did Samahara Lobatón react after Bryan Torres’s comment?

After these recent statements by Bryan Torres, a reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ approached Samahara Lobatón to ask her what she thought about the comment that her new lover made regarding her way of being.

“I don’t know what he wants to polish (Bryan Torres) Everyone knows that I have a strong character, it is my way of being. I like frontal things and sometimes people don’t like to hear the truth.” pointed out lobatonwho was a little uncomfortable with the words of the friend of the ‘Foquita’.

What was Melissa Klug’s first impression of Samahara Lobatón’s relationship?

In a recent edition of ‘La casa de Magaly’, Samahara Lobaton He gave few known details about his sentimental relationship with Bryan Torres. The influencer told how Melissa Klug reacted when she told her that she was out with Jefferson Farfán’s friend. “I called my mom and she ate me alive. Yeah, she was obviously upset,” she noted.

On the other hand, she said that she did not expect to be lectured by her mother, but that she fully understands the situation. “A little of everything. I think she has suffered. I didn’t think I was going to take it so hard either”, he added.

How old are Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres?

According to the information obtained in social networks, Bryan Torres He celebrated his 29th birthday in 2020, so it can now be said that he is already 31 years old. On the other hand, Samahara Lobatón was born in 2001, which means that she would be close to turning 22 years old. However, taking into account her age in the present, both have a difference of 10 years.

Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón shine together. Photo: Instagram

What does Bryan Torre, partner of Samahara Lobatón, do?

bryan tower He is a salsa singer who has been working as a singer in various orchestras for several years. Currently he is the main vocalist of the group Los de la Caliente, which he integrates together with the member of ‘Esto es guerra’, Chevy and the artist Manuel MK.

Likewise, he was in charge of composing the official theme for the film ‘La Foquita: el 10 de la calle’ which was released in all Peruvian cinemas. At the end of this month of July was the official launch of his group, where he assured that he is very happy and that he will offer a renewed proposal for all the followers of salsa.