At dusk on Quinchao, Tarsicio Antezana’s home island in southern Chile, the sea is calm — except for one thing that Antezana, a retired oceanographer, can’t ignore.

Not far out in the water, a strip of small rectangular objects stretches out over the sea, swaying slightly with the tide. Antezana knows what lies beneath the surface: a salmon farm.

Below the water, high-density net cages are packed with thousands of salmon. Farms like this are common in Los Lagos, Chile’s main aquaculture region. But the fish are not endemic to this place, and many environmentalists and activists have long complained that the farms are damaging ecosystems and threatening native wildlife.

Large-scale salmon farming began in Chile in the 1970s. At the time, Antezana was asked to assess the feasibility of farming the fish and advised the government to be wary of the ecological and health risks.

Today Chile is one of the world’s leading producers of farmed salmon. Last year it was the country’s second largest export, generating $6.5 billion.

But the country’s salmon industry has often been criticised for its heavy use of antimicrobials and accused of polluting waterways and contributing to record algae blooms.

In April, a United Nations report called salmon farming “one of the major threats to the environment” in Patagonia. David R. Boyd, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia who prepared the report, recommended suspending “the expansion of salmon farming pending an independent scientific analysis of the adverse environmental impacts” — a call rejected by the industry.

Arturo Clément, president of the industry association SalmonChile, acknowledged that the sector “made mistakes in the past and we still have a lot of room for improvement. We are convinced that it is possible to make environmental care compatible with economic development.”

Antezana does not share that optimism. It is difficult to assess the damage to Chile’s coastal ecosystems, he said, because baseline studies that would monitor the effects of salmon farming have never been conducted.

Most Chilean salmon farms routinely treat fish with antibiotics and pesticides to prevent infections from disease outbreaks. The World Health Organization has recognized the rise in antibiotic resistance as a serious threat to global public health.

Felipe Cabello, a professor of microbiology and immunology at New York Medical College, said neither Chile nor the United States — a major importer of Chilean farmed salmon — test meat for bacteria. If any bacteria had drug-resistant genes, they could be transferred to the intestinal tract of humans and transmit antibiotic resistance.

Seafood Watch, the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch organization and a global authority on sustainable seafood, has advised consumers since 2014 to avoid most farmed salmon in Chile, citing the industry’s reliance on antibiotics. For the past five years, the nonprofit has been working with Chilean industry groups to halve antibiotic use by next year. But the latest data shows the amount of antibiotics used in 2022 was higher than when the effort began.

With pressure on industry to reduce antibiotics, Magallanes, a region in southern Patagonia, has considerable appeal. Clément argued that the region’s cooler waters would limit disease outbreaks, making it easier to reduce antibiotic use.

But some researchers and activists say salmon farming in Magallanes could have catastrophic consequences for ecosystems and human health.

Antezana has seen firsthand the piles of trash and fish waste left behind by salmon farms in Los Lagos when they leave. The trash remains there for months, and in some cases, he said, only outrage from residents forced the companies to clean up. “All of that will follow the farms south,” Antezana said.

Leticia Caro, from the Kawésqar indigenous community, said she has seen the devastating effects of the salmon industry on her people’s ancestral territory in Magallanes. She described the pollution of the seabed, the loss of endemic fish species that her community relies on for food, and the dumping of industrial waste in fishing grounds.

Chilean politicians have debated whether to freeze or limit licenses for new farms in the southernmost waters.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have much hope,” Antezana said. “That doesn’t mean I’m giving up.”