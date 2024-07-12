„Viele zivile Opfer in der Ukraine entstehen auch dadurch, dass Raketen abgefangen werden und die Trümmerteile in zivile Gebiete fallen“, sagte Wagenknecht, als es um die Stationierung weitreichender Waffensysteme aus den USA in Deutschland ging. Doch offenbar sieht Wagenknecht im Abfangen die größere Gefahr, nicht im russischen Angriff selbst. Sie argumentiert, Trümmerteile hätten am Montag in Kiew nicht nur ein Zentrum für Frauengesundheit getroffen, „auch bei dem Kinderkrankenhaus waren die ersten Meldungen, dass das auch herunterfallende Trümmerteile waren“.

„Es kann sein, dass die Ukrainer lügen“

Unmittelbar hakte die Verteidigungsexpertin Claudia Major, die neben Wagenknecht ebenfalls zu Gast war, ein und wies die Aussage zurück: „Die Meldungen sind aber als falsch widerlegt worden.“ Und in der Tat, Beobachter und Analysten sind sich schnell einig, dass es sich um eine russische Rakete handelte, die das Kinderkrankenhaus traf.

Externer Inhalt von Twitter Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

“It has been proven that it was a Russian Kh-101,” Nico Lange, Senior Fellow at the Munich Security Conference, told the “Tagesschau”. “This is proven by several videos in which the rocket and its specific characteristics can be clearly seen. This is also proven by debris from the Kh-101 rocket that was found at the site of impact. The effect and explosion correspond to the effect of a Kh-101 rocket. There was and is no doubt in this case.” The renowned research network Bellingcat has also now submitted a 25-page report that proves in detail that it was a Russian Kh-101 rocket that hit the clinic.

But Wagenknecht sees it differently. It has not been clearly refuted that it was not debris. “No, it has not been confirmed,” she repeated several times, saying that the discovery of rocket parts alone cannot prove that the attack was aimed at the hospital. On the other hand, she said: “I do not know the situation, I only know that in war lies are told by all sides. It may be that the Russians are lying, it may be that the Ukrainians are lying.”

If Putin has his way, they are all actors: rescue workers and volunteers will be clearing the rubble in Kiev on Monday and searching for victims. dpa

She personally found it “not very plausible” that Putin would attack a children’s hospital at the beginning of the NATO summit. Just as Wagenknecht did not find it plausible that exactly that would happen on the evening before Putin invaded all of Ukrainian territory, Maybrit Illner recalls elsewhere.

“Why don’t you go to Ukraine?”

Wagenknecht is not just sharing her ignorance, her statements are precisely the version of events that has been circulating in Russian media since the attack on Monday. It is another large-scale disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Kremlin. Shortly after the attack, both Russian state broadcasters and pro-Russian channels and social networks said that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that landed next to the hospital – the alleged victims and helpers were actors. And this was before an investigation into the attack was even possible.

But that’s not all: When the Green Party politician Omid Nouripour confronted Wagenknecht with the abductions, rapes and torture by Russian soldiers, she once again played it down: “These are all crimes that happen in a war.” Nouripour replied angrily: “No, they don’t just happen anywhere! These are the areas that the Russians have long had under control!” Finally, he asked Wagenknecht to see for herself: “Go to Ukraine! Go to Irpin! Go to Bucha, where 400 bodies of tortured children and women have been found, and talk to the people!”