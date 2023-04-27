Home page politics

From: Yagmur Ekim Çay

During his recent visit to occupied Mariupol, Putin allowed himself to be celebrated as a liberator. But there is criticism in the background. © dpa

Footage of the conversation between billionaire Trotsenko and businessman Matuzhevsky shows how Putin is criticized in his country.

MOSCOW – On Tuesday (April 25) journalists from the Russian news channel Nastoyashcheye Vremya TV and the US broadcaster Radio Liberty an alleged conversation between Russian billionaire Roman Trotsenko and businessman Nikolai Matuzhevsky. In the conversation between the Russia well-known business people are concerned not least with criticism of the Russian president Wladimir Putin.

The dialogue between Trotsenko and Matuzhevsky allegedly took place in early January 2023. In the first part of the recording, the two men, who confidentially call themselves Kolja and Roma, talk about a holiday in Bali. Kolya tells Roma that there are many investors and opportunities on the island. “I’ve had a rough time in Russia lately,” Kolya laments, and the voice that presumably belongs to Trotsenko hints at agreement.

“We don’t have to remember how it was in Russia. It’s over and will never be back. That doesn’t exist anymore and will never exist again,” says Roma, noting that in Indonesia “everything has increased tenfold in ten years and in Russia it has halved”.

Russian billionaire: “People will kill each other on the streets of Moscow”

Trotsenko is the former president of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and a former adviser to Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, a businessman close to Putin. Matushewski is an old friend of Trotsenko and the founder of the Moscow design factory Flakon. He publicly sympathizes with the opposition and has, for example, a video of the protests in Moscow posted on Instagram in 2021.

In conversation, the friends have a long discussion about their move and their children, the infrastructure in Bali and personal matters, but eventually the conversation turns to the war and the situation in Russia. “Unfortunately, Russia, which we love so sincerely, has fallen into the clutches of a few scumbags who profess some strange 19th-century compositions. It can’t end well, it will end in hell… People will kill each other on the streets of Moscow,” Roma warns in the audio recording.

Putin: Billionaire calls him ‘idiot’

Kolya says he recently watched Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s speech. “This jerk isn’t standing in front of a Christmas tree as usual, but with the military in the background. How can a country develop like this where the only ideology is to make money and keep a group of people in power?” Roma then asked his friend, according to the report.

“There is no concept of what comes next. You will eventually die and leave nothing behind. It will just be a scorched desert,” Kolya said. Nikolaj only sighs and Roma continues to complain that not all Russians have heard what is going on. “Then this simple bullshit will reach everyone, everyone. And it turns out it’s too late. People cannot withdraw money, they cannot leave, their children are in the Ukraine war moved in. To be honest, it’s awful,” he concludes.

Putin criticism among elite businessmen: Matuschewski rejects allegations

Matuschewski has denied the allegations, claiming that the conversation never took place. He said that he last spoke to Trotsenko in 2022 and that they definitely never discussed politics. He believes it is a fake or a stupid joke with the support of artificial intelligence. So far, the authenticity of the audio recording has not been officially confirmed.

The publication notes that Trotsenko is one of the richest businessmen in Russia. forbes estimates his net worth in 2023 at $3.8 billion. Matuschewski is known as the creator of a number of creative spaces, most notably the Moscow design factory Flakon. Before the outbreak of war with Ukraine, Trotsenko regularly attended Putin’s meetings with big business. On February 24, 2022, just hours after Putin attacked the Ukraine When businessmen gathered in the Kremlin, Trotsenko was not there.