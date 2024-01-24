Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Press Split

In recent attacks by Russia, Ukraine has intercepted fewer missiles than usual. This could be a new strategy of the Moscow army.

Kharkiv – On Tuesday (January 23rd) Russia again hit Ukraine with air strikes in its war of aggression. The city of Kharkiv alone in northeastern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, reported eight deaths and at least 50 injuries. But the Russian army appears to be acting differently than usual – with devastating consequences for Ukraine. That's what war journalist Cristian Segura from the newspaper wants El Pais have recognized.

But what is different now? Ukrainian air defense reported shooting down 21 of 41 Russian missiles on Tuesday. Last year, Segura reports, Ukraine shot down 80 percent of missiles from Russia. Now it was only half that in one day. On January 8th, Russia also attacked the neighboring country with around 59 cruise missiles, rockets and so-called kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian success rate in shooting down the missiles is also 40 percent, well below the average last year.

Russia changes missile tactics in Ukraine war

Mikhail Shamanov, spokesman for Kiev's military administration, said Russia fired its projectiles almost simultaneously on Tuesday, in contrast to previous attacks that tended to come in waves El Pais. Russia fired the missiles both from the ground and from fighter jets in five different regions.

Initially, Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched over the Caspian Sea, reports said El Pais citing Shamanov. When these entered Ukrainian airspace, Russia fired Iskander missiles from the border regions of Belgorod and Voronezh. These would have reached Kiev at the same time as the cruise missiles were launched.

A rocket is fired from the Russian city of Belgorod towards Kharkiv (Ukraine). © Vadym Bielikov/AFP

It is said that the air attack on Kiev was averted. But Kharkiv, which was less protected, was hit much harder. The city is also extremely vulnerable due to its location near Russia. Both Kh-22 cruise missiles and Iskander, S-300 and S-400 missiles hit Kharkiv on Tuesday, causing devastating damage.

At the turn of the year, Russia had already launched a massive wave of attacks on Ukraine – the largest air raid since the beginning of the war. According to El País and Ukrainian media, Russia is also increasingly using Shahed drones. Attacks by dozens of drones from different directions are intended to make it more difficult for Ukraine to coordinate air defense.

Ukraine is running out of ammunition – Russia wants to take advantage of it

Another reason for the change in strategy: From Moscow's perspective, Ukraine should use as much ammunition as possible, which is already in short supply. A sign that the Russian government is about Wladimir Putin assumes the longer breath in Ukraine war to have, despite high losses.

The government in Kiev is therefore emphasizing to its allies in the West the urgency of supplying more air defense systems and ammunition. European allies Germany, Britain and France recently announced the delivery of new weapons and ammunition. Continued support from the USA, the country that has delivered the most in terms of numbers so far, is currently in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Russia continues to ramp up its arms production. (lrg)