The morale of the Ukrainian troops, who continue to reconquer territory occupied by the Kremlin army, is higher than ever. In recent hours, the harshest clashes have been taking place in Kherson, where the Russian Army has decided to stand up, for which it has ordered the evacuation of 70,000 civilians. In recent days several Ukrainian units have been spotted around the city, which are beginning to do damage to the resistance of the invaders. In the video you can see how a group of Russian soldiers flees the area in a chaotic manner, until they finally overturn the armored vehicle in which they have retreated.

The two sides fear that the “hardest” battle since the beginning of the invasion may break out in Kherson. This is how the Ukrainian authorities define it, ready for their troops to engage in hand-to-hand combat with the Russian Army to recover a strategic enclave and inflict a severe defeat on the Kremlin, at least psychological. In that case, it would be the most important urban war since the one waged in the suburbs of kyiv during its siege last spring.

Far from withdrawing, as the Ukrainian General Staff interpreted when the pro-Russian regional government ordered the evacuation of Kherson a few days ago, the Kremlin has sent a reinforcement of 2,000 soldiers to the city and moved its officers to the left bank of the Dnieper. In this way, he uses the river as a parapet – by interposing it between the front line and the command center – and leaves the road to Crimea behind him, “in case he needs a quick retreat route,” according to Western Intelligence.

Everything seems to indicate that the battle will not be immediate. The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksi Reznikov Reznikov, has acknowledged that the heavy rains of recent days have slowed down the march of Ukrainian troops and armor. The contingent “is advancing step by step”, although “a little slower” than expected, and “will continue to do so” in the coming days. Despite the inclement weather, the two armies have had numerous battles on the front line.