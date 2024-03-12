Home page politics

New developments in Crimea: Kiev recently recorded successes against Putin's fleet in the Ukraine war. To protect them, Russia relies on Iranian drones.

Crimea – According to the latest reports from British military intelligence, Russia is arming the Crimean peninsula with Iranian drones. The Iranian Mohajer-6, an unmanned aerial vehicle, is capable of conducting reconnaissance missions and carrying up to 40 kilograms of load. According to American intelligence services, the Kremlin acquired these Iranian drones as early as August 2022.

Iranian drones in response to Ukrainian successes against Putin's fleet

According to the British report, the deployed drones are a direct response to Ukraine's successes against the Russian Black Sea Fleet. They are now supposed to detect dangers from the air and neutralize smaller Ukrainian targets with their laser-guided glide bombs. The Defense Ministry report said: “The presence of drones in western Crimea is likely evidence that Russia is seeking to detect threats to Russian ports and ships following Ukraine’s recent successes. There is a possibility that the drones may also support Russian efforts to target the southwestern coast of Ukraine.”

Modern drones from Iran: Mohajer-6 for surveillance of Crimea and the Black Sea Fleet

The Iranian drones are among the most modern of their kind. At an altitude of up to three kilometers, the drones can monitor the terrain and reach speeds of up to 200 km/h. Thanks to infrared cameras, the unmanned aerial vehicles are able to carry out night reconnaissance missions. The only disadvantage of drones: They have to be within sight of the operator. The drones are powered by Rotax aircraft engines.

This sparked controversy early in the conflict, as BRP-Rotax is an Austrian company and apparently supplied Iran with the engines. When downed drones were found in cities such as Kharkiv and Odessa at the beginning of the war, it quickly emerged that engines from the Austrian manufacturer were used for the Iranian Shahed-129 kamikaze drones.

Rotax controversy: Austrian engines for Putin's drones

Rotax commented on this default, an Austrian newspaper, in a written statement saying: “BRP-Rotax does not supply engines directly to unmanned aircraft manufacturers and has no contractual agreements with them. We sell Rotax aircraft engines through an independent, global dealer network.” The company also assured that all exports to Russia have been stopped for the time being. Accordingly, the engines were not sold directly to the Iranian regime, but rather reached Iran via third parties and without the company's knowledge.

In general, drones are an important tool in the Ukrainian war. The Ukrainian armed forces have recorded enormous successes against Putin's fleet in the Black Sea, particularly with maritime drones. However, the effectiveness of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war remains unclear. According to experts, the use of these drones is not decisive in the war. (SiSchr)