RRussia reacted cautiously on Tuesday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s invitation to take part in a future peace summit on the conflict in Ukraine and said he needs more details.

Zelensky said on Monday that Russia “should” be represented at a second summit on the Ukraine conflict after a first international meeting in Switzerland last month, in which Moscow did not participate.

“The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all. That is why it is perhaps necessary to first understand what it is about,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. to the Zvezda television channel, responding to Zelensky’s statements.

The Ukrainian president’s remarks represent a change of tone compared to the conference in Switzerland, when he categorically ruled out inviting Russia.

On June 15, leaders and senior officials from more than 90 states gathered in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock for a two-day summit on the war in Ukraine, but Russia and China were not present.

Russia and Ukraine have very different positions on a possible peace agreement to end the conflict that began more than two years ago. For its part, Moscow insists it must retain all the territory it now occupies, around 20% of the country, while kyiv demands that all Russian soldiers withdraw from Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders, including the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Fear of a long conflict

The United States on Monday backed Ukraine’s decision to invite Russia to a second summit, but expressed doubts about whether Moscow was ready for peace talks.

“If they want to invite Russia to that summit, of course that’s something we support,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“We have always supported diplomacy when Ukraine is ready, but it has never been clear that the Kremlin is ready for real diplomacy,” he added.

Before the summit in Switzerland, Russian President, Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations and would announce an immediate ceasefire if Ukraine surrendered the territory Moscow claims as its own.

Zelensky then criticised Putin’s demands as a territorial “ultimatum” that he compared to those of Adolf Hitler. Western supporters of Ukraine, including the United States, also rejected the remarks.

But Ukraine increasingly fears the conflict could drag on, particularly given Russia’s recent advances and the possible victory of former Republican President Donald Trump in the US elections in November.

Zelensky said Monday he was “not worried” about Trump winning the presidential election and that he still had the support of the United States, Ukraine’s biggest financial and military backer.

The Republican candidate has hinted that he could bring about a swift end to the conflict if he returns to office, a promise that Ukraine fears will mean being forced to negotiate with Russia from a weakened position.

According to the director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, Alexander Gabuev, Moscow has no incentive to participate in peace conferences because it is making progress on the front, albeit slowly.

“Russia will try to use this window while it is still open. All these Ukrainian statements are unlikely to lead to practical changes in diplomacy,” he told AFP.