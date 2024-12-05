As technology gains more importance and prominence in our lives because more and more aspects of it are digitalized, the ways of harming or attacking have varied. This can be seen in the fact that there are fewer and fewer physical thefts, giving way to cyberattacks where the thief can be miles from the victim and still manage to get away with it.

But we are not only talking about the theft of personal or banking data, but also attacks and wars now also have their place in the digital worldl, and as the Minister of Intergovernmental Relations of the United Kingdom, Pat McFadden during his speech at the NATO conference held in November in London (England), Russia, among other countries, is already applying these new ways.

As the minister explained, mercenaries are now hackers and unfortunately for the West, the vast majority supports China and Russia, so these countries are silently carrying out all kinds of cyber attacks to weaken and damage their enemies. For example, one of Russia’s alleged objectives is to attack the United Kingdom’s electrical grid.

The Kremlin has been preparing for years to be strong in this aspect and to be able to triumph in a digital war, and according to McFadden They have been training AI for years to improve cyber attacks against the country’s infrastructure. A conventional military attack against a NATO member by Russia would be very risky, but doing it cybernetically changes thingsso the actions ordered by Vladimir Putin could have fewer consequences than a “traditional” attack.

For this reason, from the United Kingdom they have reported that they are working on the creation of a research program, called Laboratory for AI Safety Research (LASR) where the new threats that emerge with this technology will be detected.

What are cyber attacks with AI like?

Russia is not the only one that uses this technology to carry out attacks, and as the US has denounced on several occasions, North Korea has also used this technology to create even more destructive weapons. But in general terms, AI is used in cyberattacks especially in these three cases:

Phishing: Cybercriminals disguise themselves as trusted institutions, such as banks or companies, with the aim of deceiving people and stealing confidential information. They use fraudulent emails or text messages to achieve their goal.

Cybercriminals disguise themselves as trusted institutions, such as banks or companies, with the aim of deceiving people and stealing confidential information. They use fraudulent emails or text messages to achieve their goal. Data ransomware – Malicious software takes control of your files or systems, preventing you from accessing them. The attackers demand a ransom to return control to you. This type of attack spreads through emails, programs with vulnerabilities or dangerous links.

– Malicious software takes control of your files or systems, preventing you from accessing them. The attackers demand a ransom to return control to you. This type of attack spreads through emails, programs with vulnerabilities or dangerous links. Denial of service (DDoS) attacks: Imagine a crowd blocking the entrance to a store. These attacks work in a similar way: they flood a service or website with a flood of traffic, preventing it from functioning properly and leaving it inaccessible to users.