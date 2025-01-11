He Sevilla FC has made public through its official channels the signing of Rubén Vargas, the first incorporation in the winter market of the 24-25 season. The Swiss international signs with the Nervión entity for the remainder of the season and four more, that is, until the end of the 28-29 seasonafter the club chaired by José María del Nido Carrasco has paid more than two million euros to German Augsburg to acquire his services.

The incorporation of Vargas is part of the request that Xavier García Pimientacoach of Sevilla, made the club once it was known that Jesús Navas would hang up his boots at the end of the calendar year 2024 and after the Lucas Ocampos leaves for Rayados de Monterrey in the past market summera place on the roster that was not filled. I was already on campus. lukebakiohe signed in Chidera in the summer Ejuke already Littlewho at times can also act as a band (preferably the left), but even Idumbo He has had opportunities and minutes in the first round of this 24-25 championship.

Vargas is a pure extreme. Of natural right leg, usually acts on a changed sidethat is, from the left. So that is one of the reasons that have also motivated his signing, the polyvalencesince it can enter through both flanks of the attackand. Also, because he can act behind the forward as midfielder. He is also an attacker technical, fast and dribblingand nor needs a lot of touches or a lot of contact with the ball to create danger in the opposite area. He knows how to interpret spaces in the danger zone and has good vision of the game.

A lot is expected in Nervión from Rubén Vargas, who had a great Euro Cup defending the Swiss team’s shirt. In fact, he was the scorer of the goal in the match in which Switzerland knocked Italy out of the championship. In that duel, the former Augsburg player was named the MVP of the match.