From: Andreas Apetz

How do Hamas terrorists get their weapons? Experts are sure that the organization is supported by third parties.

Gaza – As if out of nowhere, Hamas surprised Israel’s border guards on October 7th. Armed members of the terrorist organization invaded the country by land, sea and air, beginning a new one War in Israel. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the structures and hierarchies of Hamas. The central question is how Hamas organized itself and how they managed to prepare their attack so unnoticed.

Anyone who thinks about this is also faced with the question of how a terrorist organization, which operates in an area that is more or less cut off from the outside world and has few resources, was able to obtain such an arsenal of weapons. The weapons used apparently include not only guns and rockets, but even drones.

The terrorist organization Hamas is equipped with converted weapons, some of which are manufactured in-house. (Archive photo) © UPI Photo/Imago Images

Hamas weapons arsenal: How do weapons get into the Gaza Strip?

Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority’s arsenals consist largely of light weapons. Heavy artillery includes improvised rockets, mortars, drones, mines and grenade launchers. This emerges from the “Military Balance” report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Since there is no official defense industry in the Gaza Strip, all weapons must have either been manufactured locally or smuggled into the country. This is also confirmed by information from the CIA’s Word Factbook, which states: “Hamas acquires its weapons through smuggling or local production and receives some military support from Iran.”

One can only speculate about the origin of the smuggled weapons. According to that Daily Mirror Various sources speculate that the weapons mainly come from neighboring countries such as Syria, Iran and Libya. Small arms are also said to come from China and the Eastern Bloc. Most recently, the Ukrainian secret service was planning to support Russia with its captured weapons. North Korea is also suspected of having supplied the terrorist organization with grenade launchers.

Weapons smuggling often took place via Hamas’ underground labyrinth of tunnels. “Hamas received weapons from Iran that were smuggled into the Gaza Strip through tunnels. This often included systems with longer ranges,” says Byman. In addition, the route over water is also a way to secretly circumvent the border blockades in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military repeatedly intercepts smugglers and fishing boats carrying weapons parts in the Mediterranean.

Iran should support the expansion of Hamas’s arsenal

It is no secret that Iran generously supports Hamas financially. The Islamic Republic is said to donate between 70 and 100 million dollars to Hamas annually. This is the “only big constant” in the financing of Hamas, quoted Business Insider former FBI counterterrorism analyst Matthew Levitt. The extent to which Iran controls Hamas’s supply of weapons is unclear.

For Daniel Byman, senior fellow of the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), it is certain that Hamas would not have had its current arsenal of weapons without support from the neighboring country: “Iran also supports Hamas “It helped them produce their own weapons and enabled them to build their own arsenal,” the expert explained CNN. Weapons engineers from the Iranian military are said to have trained and trained the terrorist organization. Years of access to advanced weapons systems have given Hamas engineers the knowledge they need to ramp up domestic production.

Terrorist organization displays weapons

Hamas’ exact weapons inventory is unknown and difficult to estimate. The terrorist organization has already revealed which equipment is part of its arsenal. The online newspaper reported in July 2023 Times of Israel about the terrorists from Gaza City who displayed their arsenal of weapons in public for propaganda purposes. Weapons on display included home-made rockets, “Shihab” drones, and rocket-propelled grenade projectiles. In addition, missiles of the “Kornet” type, which are produced in Russia, were shown.

By analyzing war photos and propaganda videos from the terrorist organization, many of the weapons used by Hamas were identified. How CNN According to reports, the Hamas rifles are mostly converted Russian or Chinese firearms. “They modify them because it’s all about them [einfache] Functionality is possible,” explained US commander Mike Lyons. The most commonly used would be converted AK47 assault rifles. Heavy Soviet DSchK machine guns are often mounted on vehicles.

Machine guns, drones, rockets: Hamas uses and produces these weapons

In its fight against Israel, Hamas also relies on the use of rockets. To do this, the terrorists primarily use projectiles they produce themselves: the Qassam rockets are smaller, but they can be manufactured by Hamas itself. In addition, Hamas says it is also able to produce mortars and grenades itself. “We have local factories for everything, for missiles with a range of 250 km, for 160 km, 80 km and 10 km. We have factories for mortars and their shells,” quoted CNN high-ranking Hamas member Ali Baraka from an interview with RT Arabic.

According to the Hamas member, his organization is also capable of producing its own firearms and ammunition: “We have Kalashnikov factories [Gewehre] and their ammunition. We produce the ammunition with the permission of the Russians. We are building them in Gaza,” said Baraka. However, according to the US security service, there is no question that Hamas built up its large arsenal of weapons without the help of third parties.

Next to different models of grenades could CNN also identify various drone models on Hamas’s side. The use of unmanned aircraft was surprising, said John Spencer, chair of the Urban Warfare Studies Department at the Modern War Institute at West Point. “The drones are the only thing that surprised me. “It’s normal that they have drones, but the fact that the attack is so well coordinated and sophisticated – plus the videos they released… that again to me strongly points to a state-backed sponsor of the Hamas fighters,” Spencer said. The Hamas terrorists are said to be extremely effective in their use of unmanned aerial vehicles. According to reports, Israel has already lost a tank due to the use of drones. (aa)