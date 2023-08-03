The Águilas del América continue to play in the Leagues Cup, where they will now be facing the Chicago Fire in a direct elimination duel.
The team led by coach André Jardine suffered a painful setback when they fell 4-1 against the Columbus Crew, for which they finished second in Group D.
However, and despite the fact that the Coapa club continues in this phase of the tournament, the Americanist high command is working at a forced march to close one more signing for the incipient 2023 Opening Tournament.
In the orbit of the cream-blues is the defender robert grove, footballer who plays for Sao Paulo in Brazil. The player has drawn the attention of those with long pants in America, since among his main abilities appears the speed with which you can cover long distances with or without the ball.
For a couple of seasons, América has suffered and seriously in the lower part of the field, and until now, a bulwark has not arrived that can provide security in that area of the field.
Another of the characteristics of Arboleda is its ease to finish off both with the head and with the rightwhich makes him dangerous when joining the attack, and makes him a security man when it comes to defending.
The Ecuadorian Robert Arboleda has been a member of the LDU of Loja, and it is expected that it will be in the next few days when more information will emerge regarding his possible signing with América.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
