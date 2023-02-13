River Plate, one of the top candidates to win the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer by history, by current events and by squad, recovered after his visit to Córdoba against Belgrano where they lost 2-1, with another identical result but this time in favor, against Argentinos Juniors.
Miguel Borja and Esequiel Barco were the authors of the “Millionaires” goals in the team led by Martín Demichelis, to crown an ideal evening, which began with the Tribute to the world champions with the Argentine national teamwithin the framework of a Remodeled Monumental Stadium and with more than 83,000 people, and which ended with the triumph celebration.
However, on social networks there was no shortage of conversation about the controversies that surrounded the match that was refereed by Fernando Rapallini: the annulled goal by Gastón Verón del “Bicho”, the offside by Ávalos in the preview of the visiting tie, the penalty for Enzo Pérez and the agonizing goal annulled for those of Gabriel Milito, of José Herrera of course offside by Heredia.
Below we will review the best memes and reactions on all these issues, which continue to be viral on Twitter, such as the presence of Daniel Passarella at the Monumental.
