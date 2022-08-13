After the agonizing victory in Avellaneda against Independiente by 1-0 with that goal by Matías Suárez, River Plate continues to settle in the 2022 Professional League after a poor start and is already tenth in the standings, 10 points behind the current leader Atlético Tucumán .
With the mission of continuing to discount units, Marcelo Gallardo’s “Millionaire” will receive the always complicated Newell’s Old Boys at the Monumental Stadium, and then we will review the probable XI that the “Muñeco” will stop in search of those three important points so as not to be out of the discussion.
In the first place, Esequiel Barco does not appear on the list of concentrates as a result of muscular overload, as does David Martínez and José Paradela: the defender recovers of a tear in the quadriceps, while that of the former Gymnastics goes through a soccer decision of the coach.
The big question is knowing who will be the starting center forward for this match: Miguel Borja could play for Lucas Beltrán, although for the moment the doubt remains and surely the “Muñeco” will reveal it moments before the start of the match.
Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, Elias Gomez; Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Pablo Solari, Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De la Cruz; Miguel Borja or Lucas Beltran It would be River’s probable XI.
#River #form #Newells #Boys #date #Professional #League
Leave a Reply