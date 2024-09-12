The match between Colombia and Argentina It was the opportunity for the Colombian team to have its ‘revenge’. The teams had not met since the final of the 2024 Copa América, in which the ‘albiceleste’ prevailed over the ‘tricolor’.

However, On September 10, the coffee growers’ team achieved victory with a penalty taken by James Rodríguezwhich was highly questioned by Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentina National Team.

Richard Riosa player who has stood out for being one of the team’s figures, could not contain himself when Néstor Lorenzo was asked about the penalty and told the story claim what Scaloni did. This was his action.

In the second half, A penalty broke the tie between the two best teams in America during the match that took place at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

In the second half, A penalty broke the tie between the two best teams in America during the match that took place at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

In fact, the Conmebol He said: “In the 53rd minute, in the penalty area of ​​the sky blue and white team, a dispute for the ball takes place, where an attacker in yellow and red is fouled recklessly by the defender, who acts without caution by diving into the dispute, hitting the attacker’s ankle with his left foot without playing the ball. The VAR, in its protocol check, using angles, speeds and the correct considerations, manages to identify the defender’s infringement, so they invite the referee to review it on the field.”

Controversial penalty: Lionel Scaloni complains and Richard Ríos reacts

During the press conference, Coach Lionel Scaloni said he thought the referee’s foul was unfair.

“Actually, if I have to focus on something it is on that penalty play, he saw it, I honestly don’t mean that I don’t see it; Football is a football in which you also have to look at what is around you. What Muñoz did, he didn’t protest at any time, welcome to his team, that’s it, there’s no need to dwell on it. The penalty conditioned the game, we could have tried to tie it, but it’s obvious that, above all, on a psychological level, it made them nervous and we got nervous. And we even had the chance to tie it,” said the coach from Rio Grande do Sul during the press conference.

And he added: “What I believe, and it is something I have always said, is that I would like to see the referee’s first image improved. It should not be what it seems, he should see the whole image. If they show him the one where there is apparently a touch, I have always said that. It is not an excuse, it has fallen to the other side, this time it was for the rival and that’s it.”.

Following these statements, several journalists, in another press conference, in which Professor Néstor Lorenzo, technical director of the Colombian National Team, and Richard Ríos, a player of the ‘tricolor’, were responding, were asked about what he thought about the penalty.

However, the journalist asked the question based on the claim that Scaloni had made.

“And for the professor, the criminal action seems dubious, it seems controversial, says Professor Scaloni. He doubts very much that it happened. What do you think about that action?” said the journalist.

Richard Ríos, apparently, could not contain himself upon hearing about the complaint from the technical director of the Argentine National Team and, As can be seen in the images, a small smile escaped her after listening to the journalist.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPO