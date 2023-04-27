In the Esto es Guerra program today, Wednesday, April 26, one of the animators Renzo Schuller spoke out about the wave of criticism on social networks due to the fact that dozens of eggs are thrown in contests to “punish” participants who do not respond well. schuller He stressed that expired eggs are always used, since apparently it is not the first time that these questions have been raised.

In addition, he added that they recognize the importance of the nutritional value of an egg, especially for those who do not have access to daily food due to economic conditions; however, as they are eggs with an expiration date, they could not be consumed by a human being.

What did Renzo Schuller say on EEG?

Prior to the start of the segment “A huevazos aprendi” where an egg bursts in the face of two representatives of each group, a member who does not answer well, Schuller had to make a message to clarify things.

“Before starting the program, well, people who have been following us for a long time and see this part of the game where there are eggs in this game, they know perfectly well that eggs have an expiration date. They expire, there is a date where it says that. Obviously, we use those eggs that we would never give it to anyone to eat because it could make them feel pretty sick. So we want to make it clear to people who don’t watch the show,” he said.

What did social media users say when they saw this EEG game?

The followers regretted the use of the egg as a punishment in this game of the youth program This is war, especially because it is a product whose price has been increasing in recent months. Phrases such as “What about a waste of eggs in EEG“, “How many eggs do they spend on those games of EEG knowing that they are so expensive”, “The amount of eggs that are wasted in the games of EEG It’s scandalous and in very poor taste.”

It is not the first time that EEG in the food sector. In its beginnings, almost 10 years ago, they were criticized for showing food like tocosh or suri with great disgust, knowing that it is a vital food in cities in the interior of the country.