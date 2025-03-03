This is how Renée Zellweger managed to get his British accent in Bridget Jones

Bridget Jones has been up to the premiere of his fourth film this February, which ends the saga that adapts the books written by Helen Fielding. In it, Renée Zellweger puts herself back on the skin of what is her most iconic character, which gave her a Oscar nomination for best actressan award that would get in 2020 for playing Judy Garland in the biopic Judyafter having achieved in 2004 the best distribution actress for her role in Cold Mountain.

The sad real story that inspired the trilogy of ‘before dawn’

With ‘Bridget Jones: crazy for him‘, Renée Zellweger returns to play the protagonist of the best known newspaper and with it the British accent of the Hollywood actress has come out again, which sounds more London than ever despite having been born in Texas, United States.

And there are surely few more British and iconic characters in commercial cinema such as Bridget Jones, but that has been given life by an American because then the then Director of the first movie Sharon McGuire He considered it the best option in the hearing.

The incognito work in London by Renée Zellweger to give life to Bridget Jones

“I will master the English accent and work very hard for it,” says Zellweger when he was chosen and took it seriously. Thus, the actress moved to London and entered unknown as Fecaria in the Picador Editorialresponsible for the publication of the books of the famous saga.

In the office of the publishing house arrived Under the name of Bridget Cavendish And only with his boss knowing who he really was. There were moments of tension, of side views by having certain suspicions, but none of his classmates discovered that this new fellow was a Hollywood actress who was doing a field job to perfect the British accent.





Thus, the actress spent several months attending the work of editorial office worker, even making photocopies, to also enroll in which it is the first job in which she gives life to her iconic character. Everything worked so well that Renée Zellweger invited Camila Elworthy, her boss in the publishing houseto make extra in a scene of ‘Bridget Jones’ diary, as she herself recounts in an article written for The Guardianand the actress would create an icon of popular culture without noticing its Texan origin.

That immersion in the British culture and the accent that resulted, however, did not be so well in his romantic relationship, not like that he was then his partner, also actor Jim Carrey, whom he had met in the filming of the ”I, myself and Irene ‘.

Bridget Jones’s diary: 25 years of postfeminism and laughter



In this fourth installment of Bridget Jones in the cinema, the actress has re -enforced the British accent in her voice and has recognized in several interviews Use it 24 hours during filming of the same as a habit and without a great effort to start every day in the morning by changing the pronunciation of the vowels.