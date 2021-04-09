Complicated situation where is the Real Madrid after the surprising departure of the Gabriel Deck to go play in the NBA. The Argentine forward leaves after one of his best matches in the Euroleague, but leaving the team naked just after getting a pass to the playoffs of the European competition. The player said goodbye to his teammates and He will soon fly to Oklahoma City to sign his new contract, which will be three seasons.

Deck by 26 years, arrived at Real Madrid in 2018 and with Pablo Laso’s team he has won a League and a Cup, in addition to being world runner-up with his team in that period.

In terms of the market, in the short term, there will be no news except a capital surprise. In the club offices you can play with the release clause that the player has had to payIn his case, a fact possible thanks to the fact that this payment was not limited to the summer window but to the whole year, to make an investment. Deck leaves after failing to reach an agreement to renew and other movements are prioritized before his salary is raised (he was one of the lowest paid). It would be strange, however, if the club, with Juan Carlos Sánchez and Alberto Herreros at the helm, moved to cover that gap immediately. Why? It’s simple: it would only be one bullet for two targets. If someone arrived, they could play the Endesa League but not the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (For this the market for free agents and transferred, both, has been closed for a while). That money not invested in Deck can be used to pay off Thomas Heurtel or other investments like Vincent Poirier when July rolls around.

Madrid is one of the most versatile players that has, or had, in the squad. A ‘3’ who, although he has problems finding fluency as a scorer, has had games in which even on offense (despite standing out more as a defender) he has felt full. Although Alberto Abalde and, above all, Jeffery Taylor can carry the weight of stopping forwards who are the rival’s reference, none of them feel as comfortable as ‘El Tortuga’ also going to ‘4’. With Anthony Randolph’s loss due to injury, Deck’s ability to expand to act also as power forward was an important asset that Laso now loses at a stroke. Also, in the same way, one of those who could play well in the low post leaves, another classic resource in which Gaby stands out. Real Madrid is lucky that forward is one of the best covered positions in the squad, since Abalde, Taylor and Rudy Fernández cover it and Laso has experimented with up to three centers, with Thompkins as a wild card, at the same time.

The problem is that the challenge is enormous. Madrid enters the quarterfinals of the Euroleague that they will have to face without one of their most complete players and the Endesa League will be played against Baskonia, Valencia, a fierce Lenovo Tenerife or a Barça at its best in recent years. The strategy was of containment when Campazzo’s departure was confirmed and when Randolph was seriously injured, not to spend a lot of money (Tyus was signed for little money and he stuck with the bases they already had despite what Facu contributed), although this The last turn of the steering wheel may be final: winning only the Endesa SuperCup, despite going through the pandemic with economic constraints, may not be enough.