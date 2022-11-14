Real Madrid this season 2022/23, started the season in a colossal way. Already in preseason, seeing that eleven that had just won the Champions League number 14 was scary, but when he officially started everything pointed to the fact that we were going to enjoy Real Madrid like never before. It was a team that hooked people. A new Vini Jr who started the season in a brutal way, Valverde’s explosion, hints of what Rodrygo was going to be and a team that was very well physically and above all tactically, because remember, until the day of the Classic, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti looked like a team invincible.
But it was the most important game to date, and what was given is over. They thought for moments that everything was done, and no. It is worth the same to beat Barcelona and Atlético, as it is to beat Osasuna and Girona. And all this because the World Cup was just around the corner.
The downturn of the team has been immense. Not only because of the attitude of the players who have played this last stretch with the reducer on, but it gave the feeling that this team had forgotten to play football. And all of this is largely due to the absence of Benzema. That player who has won the Ballon d’Or and has missed 11 games with the team that pays him but will be 100% ready to play in the World Cup. That’s Karim. Nothing works without him and despite the fact that Rodrygo is a gamer, he still can’t sit down to eat at the table of the French genius.
The midfield has stopped carburizing, especially Tchouaméni and players who were important last season like Camavinga are no longer. If we add to this the fact that today it is a fragile team in defense (they have conceded in 12 of the 14 LaLiga games) and that Vini Jr is more dedicated to entering into controversies than playing football, the result of this Madrid will not can surprise us.
#Real #Madrid #fared #part #season #promising #start #doubts
Leave a Reply