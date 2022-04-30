The Whites celebrate the League title after beating Espanyol 4-0.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
The fans doing the wave at the Bernabéu.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
The team hopes to be able to lift the LaLiga Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Marcelo carries the LaLiga Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Modric and Benzema with the LaLiga Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Real Madrid lifts the LaLiga Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Real Madrid lifts the LaLiga Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Carlo Ancelotti, happy.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Modric lifts the Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Modric, Casemiro and Marcelo pose with the League Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
The players keep Carlo Ancelotti.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Carlos Ancelotti is kept by the team.
Photo:
JAVIER GANDUL
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Benzema and Marcelo with the trophy.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Modric, happy with the trophy.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Courtois, Benzema and Marcelo.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Benzema lifts the LaLiga Cup.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Marcel, happy.
Photo:
JAVIER GANDUL
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Praise with his usual celebration with a chair.
Photo:
JAVIER GANDUL
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Praise with his usual celebration with a chair.
Photo:
JAVIER GANDUL
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Modric, Asensio and Carvajal enjoy the party of champions.
Photo:
JAVIER GANDUL
JOURNAL AS
updated to
A moment of celebration at the Bernabéu.
Photo:
JAVIER GANDUL
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Courtois during a moment of the celebration at the Bernabéu.
Photo:
JAVIER GANDUL
JOURNAL AS
updated to
#Real #Madrid #celebrates #35th #League #title
Leave a Reply