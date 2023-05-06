Seeking to consolidate the formula and experience lived by Banda MS by collaborating in 2020 with the American rapper Snoop Dogg, now the regional Mexican group has released a new melody in a style northern and in which dumbbell is made with another rap legend as it is ice cube.

The afternoon of Friday, May 5, the date on which the victory of the Mexican troops in the battle of Puebla in 1862 against the French army is commemorated, has been the day chosen by the band led by Sergio Lizárraga to premiere the corrido sinaloense titled What borders?.

Among the particularities of this international collaboration is that it unites two quite different genres and interpretive styles: rap and regional Mexican. There is also the fact that the song addresses a controversial subject as is the application of the Martial law and everything related to the United States about it.

What borders? It is a kind of hymn to unity and solidarity, which deals with the importance of non-division and that we all be equal. Initially, the clip of the single quotes a fragment that addresses the issue of Martial Law that has been decreed in some countries.

Since the US declared Martial Law nationwide, many Americans are trying to escape across the southern border into Mexico,” reads the beginning of the video clip for this MS and Ice Cube collaboration.

The rapper and also an actor interprets part of the chorus, but in English and putting his characteristic seal, while Alán Ramírez and Oswaldo ‘Walo’ Silvas put the part in Spanish on behalf of the Mazatlan group. The music fuses a more corrido or norteño style, but also maintains the touch of the Sinaloan drum.

Are the Americans now emigrating to Mexico?

the visual What borders? recounts a situation that it would seem fanciful, but not so far from possibility or reality. Well, an American father and girl try to escape their country and go to Mexico, in a kind of journey like the one that many Latino immigrants currently undertake, but to the United States.

In the plot, it is suggested that the Americans would try to flee to Mexico to be better off and to escape the application of Martial Law, that is, regulations that the government considers ‘appropriate’ to maintain peace without fear of the direct use of military forces.

And as fanciful as it may seem, for years the United States has been a country that has received millions of immigrants, however in recent years, particularly after the pandemic, there has been a phenomenon of American immigrants moving to Mexico or other countries.

This is how the northern fusion between Banda MS and rapper Ice Cube has sought not only to be a song or collaboration, but has also addressed a controversial theme in its video clip.