This is how quickly thieves steal an 812 Superfast. It’s in the name, of course.

There was a movie once. In fact, there were once two films. They both had the same name: Gone in 60 Seconds and both cannot be overrated enough. If you watch a film for plot, acting skills, special images or other artistic approach: look further. But do you want maximum entertainment with very nice cars on your screen? Then look no further.

However, at the moment there is some kind of ‘real’ gang going on. There is a veritable plague of car thieves in London. An incredible number of cars have been stolen lately and no, we don’t mean Honda Civics.

This is how quickly thieves steal an 812

No, these are very big cars. So if you spot an exotic animal on the road at night and start filming it, you may well imagine yourself as the director of the new Gone In 60 Seconds can imagine.

The criminals were on their way to steal a Ferrari 812 Superfast very quickly. Tom Blackmore shared this via Twitter, which is now no longer called Twitter because God wishes so.

Tom Blackmore is a British dealer in special cars and sold a red 812 Superfast last month. But this one went missing barely a month later.

Check it out for yourself

Below the images you can see how quickly they take the Ferrari away. The rapaille doesn’t even need the full 60 seconds to flee:

Of course, there is true knowledge and wisdom to be found in the comment sections. They state that the car should have been equipped with a tracker to detect the car. Well, the 812 in this example had not one, but two on board. But these days the subjects also have a solution for that.

Don’t expect the car to surface. These types of cars are usually stolen to order and there is a clear plan for the campaign. So before the owner finds out it was stolen, it was probably already on a plane.

Photo & video credits: Tom Blackmore via Twitter, er, X (no, that’s not a dirty yuck site)

This article This is how quickly thieves steal an 812 Superfast [+video] first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#quickly #thieves #steal #Superfast #video